BONDS Deborah Vanito Lee Saunders July 31, 2019 Deborah Vanito Lee Saunders Bonds, 70, of Roanoke, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 11 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.