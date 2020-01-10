May 22, 1962 January 3, 2020 Mrs. Deanna A. Bonds of Roanoke, Virginia, departed this life to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, January 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Roanoke at 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens following the Service. Repass will be hosted by the family at Pilgrim Baptist Church, following internment. Arrangements for funeral services are done by Serenity Funeral Home, in Roanoke, Virginia.
Bonds, Deanna A.
