August 5, 1943 November 6, 2019 Frank Genues Bond, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Lewis Gale Medical Center. He was born on August 5, 1943 to Hobart Genues and Beulah Neal Bond. Frank graduated from Pulaski High School in 1961 and later moved to Roanoke where he worked as a Highway Construction Inspector with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and VA Asphalt. Frank was an active member of Melrose Masonic Lodge No. 139 AF & AM for 50 years and served as the Worshipful Master in 1976. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Janet, in 2012. Frank is survived by two sons, Brian and his wife, Laura, and Bradley and his wife, Mary; and one special grandson, Logan, all of Roanoke. He is also survived by two sisters, Esther Cirasunda and her husband, Francis (Roscoe), of Salem, and Debra Baldwin of Baltimore; two brothers, Mike Bond and his wife, Kathy, of Roanoke, and Sam Bond and his wife, Doris, of Salem; one sister-in-law, Juanita Tester; and many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel with Dr. Chris Cadenhead officiating. Entombment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites by Melrose Masonic Lodge. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

