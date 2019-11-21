BOND Alice Catherine Black September 12, 1931 November 19, 2019 Alice Catherine Black Bond, 88, of New River, Va., passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was a member of New Mount Olive United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was retired from Radford University where she was a supervisor in housekeeping. She was preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Sallie Black; husband, Odell Bond; granddaughter, Gwendolyn Catherine Bond; and sisters, Pinkey Walson and Amy Graves. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and William Wolford; son, Melvin Bond; granddaughter, Kayla Wolford; niece, Georgina Walson; nephews, Richard Walson and Arthur "Kelly" Graves; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at New Mount Olive UMC, 309 Russell Avenue in Radford, where Rev. Elizabeth King is pastor. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Barbara Doyle officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Burial Park in Radford. The Bond family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Va.

