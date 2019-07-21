BOLT Douglas Lee February 3, 1929 July 17, 2019 Douglas Lee Bolt, 90, of Radford, Va., passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Salem VA Hospital. He was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church and retired from Lynchburg Foundry where he was a crane operator. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and was a Purple Heart recipient as well as other medals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dellas and Alma Bolt. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Pauline "Sally" Bolt; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Karen Bolt of Christiansburg; daughter and son-in-law, Lanita and Gary Marshall of Radford; three brothers and three sisters; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the Virginia Veterans Care Center and VA Medical Center for their care and services. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Gibson officiating. Interment with follow in the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin. The Bolt family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

