September 22, 1940 August 26, 2019 Annie Mae Fellers Bolt, 78, of Blue Ridge, Va., joined her beloved husband, John Lewis, as well as dear family members in a joyful Heavenly reunion on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was a life-long member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Annie Mae dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for her family. She especially adored her grandchildren and was actively involved in all aspects of their lives. Annie Mae was also blessed with three great-grandchildren whom she cherished. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Julia (Jane) Fellers; brothers, Joseph (Joe) H. Fellers, and Walter (Wat) L. Fellers; sister, Sally Fellers Huddleston; son-in-law, Kevin Scott Benson; nephew, Gary Wayne Huddleston; great-grandson, Ashton Scott Benson; and great-niece, Morgan Caleb Underwood. Surviving to treasure her memory are daughters, Donna Bolt Benson, Debbie Bolt Meadows and husband, Sayford, and Sandy Kay Bolt; grandchildren, Brian Scott Benson and wife, Susan, Kyndal Jane Meadows, Casey Lea Benson, Nathan (Nate) John Meadows and wife, Rachel, and Jamie Lee Seidell and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Evan Lewis Lloyd, Maggie Grace Benson, and Cora Jewel Meadows; brother, Charles E. Fellers; sister, Mary Fellers Anderson and husband, David; sister-in-law, Evelyn G. Fellers; as well as special nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and also from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Troy Mays to officiate. Interment will be held at the Giles Family Cemetery in Blue Ridge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

