September 22, 1940 August 26, 2019 Annie Mae Fellers Bolt, 78, of Blue Ridge, Va., joined her beloved husband, John Lewis, as well as dear family members in a joyful Heavenly reunion on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was a life-long member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Annie Mae dedicated her life to nurturing and caring for her family. She especially adored her grandchildren and was actively involved in all aspects of their lives. Annie Mae was also blessed with three great-grandchildren whom she cherished. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Julia (Jane) Fellers; brothers, Joseph (Joe) H. Fellers, and Walter (Wat) L. Fellers; sister, Sally Fellers Huddleston; son-in-law, Kevin Scott Benson; nephew, Gary Wayne Huddleston; great-grandson, Ashton Scott Benson; and great-niece, Morgan Caleb Underwood. Surviving to treasure her memory are daughters, Donna Bolt Benson, Debbie Bolt Meadows and husband, Sayford, and Sandy Kay Bolt; grandchildren, Brian Scott Benson and wife, Susan, Kyndal Jane Meadows, Casey Lea Benson, Nathan (Nate) John Meadows and wife, Rachel, and Jamie Lee Seidell and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Evan Lewis Lloyd, Maggie Grace Benson, and Cora Jewel Meadows; brother, Charles E. Fellers; sister, Mary Fellers Anderson and husband, David; sister-in-law, Evelyn G. Fellers; as well as special nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and also from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel. The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Troy Mays to officiate. Interment will be held at the Giles Family Cemetery in Blue Ridge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Roanoke police hand out $250 tickets for holding a phone in a work zone
-
Roanoke prosecutors drop murder charge after shooting death of key witness
-
New task force seeks leads on 2009 Childs-Metzler killings
-
CASEY: $2,000 computer has cost Floyd woman far more
-
3,900 students arrive at UVa with 15 minutes to move in
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.