BOLT Alphia Rigney July 23, 2019 Alphia Rigney Bolt, 79, life long resident of Pulaski, Va., passed from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Waiting for her there were her parents the late George and Mary Rigney, and her sister, Sophia as well as her nephew Tony. She was a much loved mother, sister, Memaw, aunt and friend to everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Windell Bolt of 56 years. She is also survived by her family: Sister, Delphia Goad, daughter and son-in-law, Scott and Tammy Rivers; Son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Susette Bolt. Grandsons, Caleb Rivers, Ben Rivers and the love of his life Emily Walser; Granddaughter, Julie Rae Powers. sister and brother-in-law, Bobby and Gail Sutphin; special nieces and nephews Carolyn and Shannon Hicks, Zeb and Amber Hicks, Tony and Karissa Hicks, Will Hicks, Josiah Hicks, and Zeke Hicks, Freddie Hicks as well as James Lane, Jeffrey Lane and Clifford Goad. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Stevens Funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour before service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Most Popular
-
Carilion nursing aide identified as victim of latest Roanoke homicide
-
Roanoke police identify man and woman killed in shooting
-
Boyfriend of slain Roanoke woman told police their house was broken into, search warrant says
-
Virginia's commercial hemp rush launches after changes in laws
-
Rail car maker FreightCar to close Roanoke factory and eliminate 200 jobs
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
We are looking for an Official, behind the scenes, Matilda like reporter and photographer fo…
Do you have a bunch of great photos from your trips to the lake tucked away? Share your memo…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.