BOLT Alphia Rigney July 23, 2019 Alphia Rigney Bolt, 79, life long resident of Pulaski, Va., passed from this life into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Waiting for her there were her parents the late George and Mary Rigney, and her sister, Sophia as well as her nephew Tony. She was a much loved mother, sister, Memaw, aunt and friend to everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Windell Bolt of 56 years. She is also survived by her family: Sister, Delphia Goad, daughter and son-in-law, Scott and Tammy Rivers; Son and daughter-in-law, Randall and Susette Bolt. Grandsons, Caleb Rivers, Ben Rivers and the love of his life Emily Walser; Granddaughter, Julie Rae Powers. sister and brother-in-law, Bobby and Gail Sutphin; special nieces and nephews Carolyn and Shannon Hicks, Zeb and Amber Hicks, Tony and Karissa Hicks, Will Hicks, Josiah Hicks, and Zeke Hicks, Freddie Hicks as well as James Lane, Jeffrey Lane and Clifford Goad. Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Stevens Funeral home. The family will receive friends one hour before service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

