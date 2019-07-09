BOLES, Sally Teany July 6, 2019 Sally Teany Boles, 87, of Roanoke, Va., departed this earth and entered the gates of Heaven, Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell "Rudy" Boles; parents, George and Elizabeth "Peach" Teany; brothers, Ludlow Teany, Paul Teany, Sonny Teany and John Teany; sister, Julia "Beby" Bratton. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Kenny Bryant, of Catawba; son, George Boles, of Roanoke; granddaughters and their husbands, Nicole and Robert Winfield, of Hardy, Brandi and Brent Swecker, of Roanoke, Emily Bryant and fiancé, Blair Johnson, of Salem; grandson, Justin Boles, of Vinton; great grandsons, Will and Maddox Winfield. Sally is also survived by sisters, Sara "Sis" Duncan and Mary (Bill) Peterman; sister-in-law, Mary Frances Teany all of Christiansburg; numerous nieces and nephews and a very special dedicated caregiver, Angela Thomason. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lotz Funeral Home Salem. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke with Pastor Arley F. (Sonny) Miller officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Old Brick Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 3238, Radford, Va. 24143.

