March 16, 2020 Hazel Jenkins Boitnott, 84, of Vinton, Va., passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

