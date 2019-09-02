August 30, 2019 Allan Reese Boitnott, 52, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Jackie Boitnott. Allan is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Monique and Ted Bentley; brother and sister-in-law, Bart and Becky Boitnott; nieces, Lauren Blankenship (Chris), Hannah Bentley, Jourdan Bentley, Jasmine Brown (Richard), Rhiannon Shook, Elinda Boitnott, and Magen Errit (Josh); nephew, Logan Royster; great-nieces; Savannah Blankenship, Layla Brown, Willow Brown, and Kally Shook; and great-nephews, Zachary Blankenship, Charlie Brown, Atreyu Wolf, Rowan Royster, Archer Errit, and Isaac Errit. Allan always had a fun, outgoing personality. With his "green thumb" he could make anything grow. We already miss your usual greeting- Heeyyy!! Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com. "And Jesus said unto him, verily I say unto thee, today shalt thou be with me in Paradise." Luke 23:43

