Boggs Anna Carol Davis Thursday, August 24, 1939 Saturday, February 1, 2020 Anna Carol Davis Boggs, 80, of Salem, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Anna was born on August 24, 1939, in Clintwood, Va. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and could often be found around the stove making meals or baked goods for family and friends. A devoted supporter of her grandchildren, she along with her husband, Jackie, rarely missed any of their sporting events. Anna served in school cafeterias for over 30 years, including Salem High School, where her grandchildren attended. She was considered one of the Spartan football team's original "superfans" and team grandmother, selflessly preparing pre-game meals and cheering them on each Friday night. Besides cooking, some of Anna's favorite pastimes included quilting, going to yard sales and flea markets with her husband, and completing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a hard worker who rarely sat still, often tending to her yard, tirelessly cleaning, or putting up a fresh coat of white paint in the house. She was fearless, tough, and incredibly strong for a woman of her small size. She was a role model to her family members and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and steadfast love. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Tollie and Minnie Davis; her brothers, Bill and Roy Davis; her sister, Janette Fleming; and her husband of 59 years, Jackie Boggs. She is survived by her son, Bryan (Lia) Boggs; daughter, Robin (Sam) Jewell; grandchildren, Chris (Ashley) Jewell, Ashley Jewell, Andy Boggs, Emily (Matt) Gillikin, and Erin (Jason) Boggs; and great-grandchildren, Emmett, Langston, Kherington, Clara, and Sebastian. The family will receive friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in the same chapel with Rev. Roy Kanode officiating. Anna will be laid to rest beside her husband immediately following at East Hill Cemetery in Salem. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either Ridgewood Baptist Church or the Salem Sports Foundation.
Boggs, Anna Carol Davis
