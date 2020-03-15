December 12, 1927 March 12, 2020 Walter R. "Walt" Boggess, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He received a Mechanical Engineering degree from West Virginia University and his MBA from Stetson University. Walter was employed as a mechanical engineer with Boeing and TWA at Cape Canaveral. He was later involved as an educator and ended his career at Reynolds College in Richmond. Walter enjoyed photography and writing. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristine Boggess; sister, Thelma Brown; brother, James Boggess; niece, Sandra Roberts; and nephews, James and Eric Roberts. Walter is survived by his wife, Dot Boggess; son, John C. Boggess; and nieces, Charlene Brown-Kaplan and family, Jodi Moore and family, and Tami Goodrich and family. The family will have an Open House and receive friends from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 4225 Millcrest Court, Roanoke, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
