March 12, 2020 Walter R. Boggess, 92, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Due to Covid-19 virus the Open House that was scheduled for Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the home has been canceled. Arrangements by Oakey's South Chapel (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

