February 20, 1925 May 1, 2020 Diran Bodenhorn, born on February 20, 1925, died peacefully with family members on May 1, 2020. Diran was a proud doctoral graduate of University of Chicago Economics department, and taught at Dartmouth, Chicago, Ohio State, Cleveland State, Oberlin and UC Davis. He also completed a two –year sabbatical at University of Ibadan in Nigeria. Before and after retirement, he enjoyed playing tennis and bridge, doing crossword puzzles, and listening to his vast CD collection of classical music. Diran is survived by three grateful and loving children, Shorey, Alan and Nancy; two half-sisters, Barbara and Rynn, as well as nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews in California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, and North Carolina, and Belgium. Additional family members include son-in-law and Nancy's husband, Jeff Legge and their children and grandchildren in Chicago and Michigan. A service to honor both Diran and Bonnie Bodenhorn will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.

