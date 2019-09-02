BLOOMER Frances Lucille May 10, 1932 August 30, 2019 Frances Lucille Bloomer, 87, of Salem, Virginia, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.