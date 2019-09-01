BLOOMER Frances Lucille May 10, 1932 August 30, 2019 Frances Lucille Bloomer, 87, of Salem, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019. Frances was born May 10, 1932 and grew up in Salem surrounded by family. A pioneer for her time, Frances attended business school as a young mother and became a Clerk for the Roanoke County Court for over 20 years. Frances is known for her unwavering faith, love for God and her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Nettie Milliron; and four siblings. Frances is survived by her sons, Anthony Bloomer and Robert Bloomer (Melissa); and grandchildren, Samantha Prada (Santiago), Amanda Bloomer, Aaron Bloomer; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home and Crematory, 305 Roanoke Blvd. Salem, VA 24153. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel. A graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park immediately following the service. Online condolences can be made at www.johnmoakey.com.

