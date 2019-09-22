BLEVINS Sharon Leigh Martin August 14, 1947 September 16, 2019 Sharon Blevins, 72, of Herndon, Va., died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Jo Martin; father, Rayburn Martin; and sister, Jean Hurt. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Larry; daughters, Leigh Toweson (Kyle) and Erin Miller (Steve); four grandchildren; and brothers, Ronald and James Martin. Sharon was raised in Galax, Va. and resided in Herndon, Va. after marriage. Sharon was a flight attendant for United Airlines for over 43 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

