BLEVINS, Robert C. March 9, 2020 Robert C. Blevins, 78, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was an active member of Haran Baptist Church and loved his church family. Robert served his country in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daisy Blevins; son, Bobby Wayne Blevins; and sister, Bonnie Crisp. Robert is survived by his wife of 52 and a half years, Faye Blevins; two daughters, Tina Robinson and her husband, Darrell, and Amy Hartman and her husband, Dee; six grandchildren, Daniel, Dylan, Hunter, Ben, Olivia and Rachel; sister, Jean Hudson; brother, Kenneth Blevins and his wife, Peggy; brother-in-law, Gary Crisp; and lots of special friends and extended family. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of the VA Medical Center for their wonderful care. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastors Don Summerville and Horace Light officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Fairmont Baptist Church Cemetery in Boones Mill. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haran Baptist Church, 7539 Old Bent Mountain Road, Roanoke, VA 24018. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.