March 21, 2020 Michael Blevins, age 62, of Ferrum, and originally of Salem, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Eli Blevins; brother, Ronnie Eli Blevins. He is survived by his mother, Nora Blevins Reid of Salem; daughter, Jennifer Blevins of Wilmington, N.C.; several grandchildren; brother, Danny Blevins and wife, Amy, of Salem; five nephews; one niece; countless other family members and friends; special friends, JR and Donna Morris and their extended family. A celebration of Michaels life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Blevins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

