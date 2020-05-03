Blevins Donna Lynn Guthrie April 27, 2020 Donna Lynn Guthrie Blevins, went to her heavenly home on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was met by a host of angels and beloved family members. Donna Lynn was well known for many things; her loving heart, kind words, flaming red curly hair, being able to see the best in people, treating strangers like friends and friends like family, cooking and baking like an angel. She would give the shirt off her back and her last meal to a friend in need. She was a lost soul, a daughter, a sister, a wife, a mother, a waitress, a homemaker, an empath and so much more. There are not enough words to describe her goodness. It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye. But she is free of pain, of sorrow and of loss. God has gained another angel in heaven this day. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth R. Guthrie Sr. and her mother, Claudia "Pee Wee" Grogan Guthrie. She is survived by her husband, James N. Blevins; her son, James A. "J-bird" Blevins; her mother, Mary A. Spino Guthrie; brother, Kenneth Guthrie Jr.; two sisters, Angie E. Guthrie and Christine L. Fields; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. "Where ever she was, there was Eden". Mark Twain – The Diary of Adam and Eve

To plant a tree in memory of Donna Blevins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.