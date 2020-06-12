May 20, 1947 June 5, 2020 Dennis L. Blevins, 73, of Moneta, Va., and Hudson, Fla., went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1947 in Dublin, Va. Dennis retired from Norfolk Southern in 2003 after 34 years of service. He was a Senior General Foreman and continued his career as Railroad Consultant, most recently for TTX Railcar. Dennis had an incredible zest for life, loving the outdoors and any adventure. He was a kind, caring and giving man. Dennis loved and cherished spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help. Dennis enjoyed listening to Southern and Bluegrass gospel music. He was predeceased by his parents, Maxine and Melvin Huddleston, and Odis Blevins; brother, Boyd Blevins; and son, Lee Dillon. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Carol Blevins; daughters, Jennifer Blevins (Lee), Stephanie Farmer (Joe), Denise Macauley (Alvin), and Kim Brown; son, Paul Miller; nine grandchildren, Rob (Misti), Riley, Chris, Macy, Brennan, Alyssa, Ailynn, Shayla (Dakota), and Kameron; four great-grandchildren, Jessalyn, Madi, Brayden, and Mackenzie; loving sisters, Patty Blevins (Paula) and Noeta Blevins; many nieces and extended family members and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Parkway House of Prayer located at 3230 King St., NE, Roanoke. Pastor and friend, Rich Hart will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lawsuit: Original deed prevents Lee statue from being taken down
-
Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases rise, disproportionately affect Hispanic residents
-
Roanoke mayor supports removing Robert E. Lee memorial
-
Watch Now: Black Lives Matter supporters march down Main Street in Salem
-
Tech says limited crowds likely for fall athletic events, July start needed for football practice
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.