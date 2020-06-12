May 20, 1947 June 5, 2020 Dennis L. Blevins, 73, of Moneta, Va., and Hudson, Fla., went to be with his Lord on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1947 in Dublin, Va. Dennis retired from Norfolk Southern in 2003 after 34 years of service. He was a Senior General Foreman and continued his career as Railroad Consultant, most recently for TTX Railcar. Dennis had an incredible zest for life, loving the outdoors and any adventure. He was a kind, caring and giving man. Dennis loved and cherished spending time with his family. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help. Dennis enjoyed listening to Southern and Bluegrass gospel music. He was predeceased by his parents, Maxine and Melvin Huddleston, and Odis Blevins; brother, Boyd Blevins; and son, Lee Dillon. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 30 years, Carol Blevins; daughters, Jennifer Blevins (Lee), Stephanie Farmer (Joe), Denise Macauley (Alvin), and Kim Brown; son, Paul Miller; nine grandchildren, Rob (Misti), Riley, Chris, Macy, Brennan, Alyssa, Ailynn, Shayla (Dakota), and Kameron; four great-grandchildren, Jessalyn, Madi, Brayden, and Mackenzie; loving sisters, Patty Blevins (Paula) and Noeta Blevins; many nieces and extended family members and friends. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Parkway House of Prayer located at 3230 King St., NE, Roanoke. Pastor and friend, Rich Hart will officiate. Burial will follow at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

