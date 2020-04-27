August 22, 1976 April 22, 2020 Troy, age 43, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. For arrangement details, please visit the online memorials found at forevermissed.com and/or johnmoakey.com.

Service information

May 2
Service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
12:00PM
Faith Wesleyan Chapel / Fort Lewis Lions Club
4379 Alleghany Drive
Salem, Virginia 24153
