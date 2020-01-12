January 10, 2020 Rader L. Blankenship, 84, of Daleville, Va., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel with burial to follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
BLANKENSHIP, Rader L.
To plant a tree in memory of Rader BLANKENSHIP as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.