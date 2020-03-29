March 25, 2020 Donna Blankenship, age 61, of Rocky Mount, passed away on March 25, 2020. She was born on December 17, 1958, to the late Zelma and Richard Alley. Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Barry; son, Brian (Allenna Ray); daughters, Brianna and Madison; and sisters, Pat Coleman, Mable Sink, Jeanne Wright, and Vickie Crickenberger. Online condolences may be sent to www.Florafuneralservice.com.

