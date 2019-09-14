BLANKENSHIP, Christine Elizabeth Knick May 9, 1934 - September 11, 2019 Christine Elizabeth Knick Blankenship, 85, of Lexington, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Benjamin Borden Health Center. Christine was born May 9, 1934 in Rockbridge County, a daughter of the late John Bolivar Knick and Ottie M. Higgins Knick. Christine moved from Lexington at 16 years old to Richmond, Va. and later made their home in Petersburg, Va. She retired from Philip Morris after 37 years of service and enjoyed taking trips with her friends in a group called Young at Heart. Christine took trips to Canada, Peru and many other areas. After moving back to Lexington in 2006, Christine attended Ebenezer A.R. P. Church at Kerrs Creek. Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Floyd W. Blankenship Jr. and six siblings, Estel Knick, Sammy Knick, Elmer Knick, Dorothy Dooley, Evelyn Knick and Marjorie E. Plogger. Surviving are her siblings, Patricia K. Conner-Magee, Carl Knick, John H. Knick all of Lexington, Marie Canady of Goshen, Richard Knick of Danville, special niece, Carolyn Chabot and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Harrison Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Bill Harris and the Rev. Jim Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Stonewall Jackson Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ebenezer A. R. P. Church, 788 Ebenezer Circle, Lexington, Va. 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

