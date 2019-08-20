April 29, 1934 August 17, 2019 Carlene Thomason Blankenship of Martinsville passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 29, 1934, in Henry County to the late Nancy Ruth Draper Thomason and Posie Thomason. Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Hillsman (Phil) of Durham, N.C., and Delia Olson (John, Jr.) of Cary, N.C.; sister, Ellen Thomason; brother, Kermon Thomason (Margaret); grandchildren, David Hillsman, Amy Hillsman and John Olson III. The visitation will be held at McKee-Stone Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at McKee-Stone Chapel and will be officiated by the Reverend Emma Jean Woodard. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Regional Library, P.O. Box 5264, Martinsville, Va. 24115 or Jones Chapel Church of the Brethren, 2390 Figsboro Road, Martinsville, Va. 24112. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, VA To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com

