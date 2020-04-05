October 16,1936 April 3, 2020 Betty Ann (Dinwiddie) Blankenship, 83, of Kingsport, Tenn., born in Bedford on October 16, 1936, went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur Blankenship; and son, Timothy Wayne Blankenship; her parents, Thomas and Evelyn Roberts Dinwiddie and siblings, Gene and Robert Dinwiddie and Sandra Wright. She attended Bedford High School. She loved dancing, crafting, traveling and especially spending time with her many family and friends. She was a free spirit that never knew a stranger. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Alan Blankenship, Wanda and David Gonce and Elizabeth Blankenship; grandchildren, Hannah and Evie Blankenship, Reece and Kaelyn Blankenship and James and Malise Ford; stepgranddaughter, Tessa Gonce; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. A private family graveside will be held at Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Va. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. (540-586-3304)
