October 24, 1930 June 3, 2020 Bertha L. Blaney, 89, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

