December 31, 1941 October 30, 2019 Ronald (Doc) Blancher, 77, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was born on December 31, 1941, to the late Charles and Ruby Blancher. Left to cherish his memory are, his daughter, Jennifer Kerr; son-in-Law, Mike Kerr; granddaughters, Keeley and Collette Kerr; son, Brian Blancher; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jack and Brayden Jenkins; and his beloved dogs, Champ and Peaches. Doc graduated from Cave Spring High School Class of 1960, where he was recognized as an All District 6 football tackle. He was an avid outdoorsman and sportsman throughout his life, enjoying lifelong friendships with many of his hunting buddies. He was a proud member of Red Hill Baptist Church, and so enjoyed the time he spent with his family there. Doc was a devoted sports fan, cheering for Tennessee Vols football, Chicago Cubs baseball, as well as his grandchildren at recreational sports. The family wishes to thank Doc's many friends who were such an important part of his life. Doc leaves behind countless "family" throughout the Roanoke Valley, who he cherished spending time with, and who loved being with him. Doc's life was truly full with the friendship, caring attention, and constant companionship of his many acquaintances. We know Doc will be dearly missed. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Red Hill Baptist Church with the Rev. Jim Frankie officiating. A private family interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Red Hill Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

