August 15, 1956 May 23, 2020 Carolyn Jones Blanchard, 63, of Elliston, Va., went to be her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was blessed to have had her loving husband, best friend, and soul mate, Robert Blanchard, by her side for close to 40 years. They were inseparable. He was a devoted husband and impeccable caregiver, going above and beyond her every need. You rarely ever heard him call her Carolyn; it was always Punkin', Sug, or our favorite, Honeybun. She was known to most everyone for her gentle nature and her precious disposition. Her heart was filled with love for the Lord, and was a devoted prayer warrior spending many hours each day in prayer. She had a big heart and never met a stranger or failed to help others in any way she could despite her own disabilities. She was known for caring more for others than herself as her health permitted over the years. She was a giving person and never hesitated to share her blessings with others, even strangers. She attended Shawsville High School, class of 1974. Many classmates and friends loved her. Her sweet disposition and her laughter were contagious to those who knew her best. Her interest included any time she could have with her family, especially her grandchildren. Spending time at the lake was one of her favorite pastimes. She loved anything to do with sea life and adored her many Dobermans she had over the years. The last several years of life she fought to be able to have as much time with them as she could. As she resided next door to her mother most all of her adult life, they cherished each other in such a special way and kept the telephone quite busy between them. Her deteriorating illness kept her away much more than she would've liked. When she was still able, she cared for her family members and took in those who needed her. She wasn't able to ever turn anyone away. Carolyn and Bob were members of The Elliston Church of God and attended until she was unable to make it to services. She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. William Morris Jones; her brother, Gary Jones; her granddaughter, Makayla Melton, her first grandchild and her pride and joy; a special niece, Cindy Sommers; and her in-laws, Robert and Pat Blanchard. Those still with us anxiously awaiting to see her again are her husband, Robert Blanchard of Elliston; her loving mother, Evelyn Jones of Elliston; daughter, Karla Melton and husband, David, of Elliston; her granddaughter, the spirited Morgan Lynn with whom she shared so much in common - especially the love of fingernail polish, perfume, and anything handbags; her grandson, Hunter, who was quite the surprise but brought her so much love, laughter, and joy with his comical disposition; brother, Doug Jones and wife, Liz; brother, Butch and wife, Mary; her sister-in-law, Sharon Jones; brother-in-law, Paul Blanchard and wife, Isabella; brother-in-law, Dan Blanchard and wife, Lori; Mark and fiancée, Tracy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who she loved and cherished. Words cannot express how deeply she will be missed. The bond she shared with her family will forever be in our hearts. The world was a better place with her with us, and she will live on always through the great impression she made in our hearts. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Piedmont Cemetery located at 3812 Alleghany Springs Road in Shawsville, Va. 24162 with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.
