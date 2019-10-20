October 12, 2019 Linda Solomon Blair, 78, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Sayre, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George Solomon and Nellie Solomon. Linda graduated from Sacred Heart Nursing School (NYC) and she married the love of her life, Walter Bernard Blair, in 1966. They were stationed in North Dakota prior to moving to Roanoke in 1971. Linda had an infectious laugh that brought her patients joy. She was quick to offer all the help she could as a homecare Registered Nurse. Linda was wickedly funny and always spoke her mind. Her home was open to all and she never shied away from a challenge. She adored her dogs, her garden, and her Tuesday night dinners with friends. Linda is survived by three children, Walter Blair III (Pamela), Kimberly Vosskamp (Mark), and Jennifer Alcorn (Bryan). She was "Nonnie" to her four grandchildren, Davis and Kinsley Alcorn, and Quentin and Elliot Vosskamp. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

