May 2, 2020 Kathleen Gail Blagmon, 68, of Roanoke, passed away on May 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held to honor her life at Williams Memorial Park. Friends may call at Serenity on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. for viewing. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

