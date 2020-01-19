September 13, 1958 January 17, 2020 Robin Hamilton Blackburn, 61, of Radford, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the UVA Transitional Care Hospital in Charlottesville. She was a member of Morgan's Chapel UM Church. Robin was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy G. Blackburn; and her parents, Grover and Lucy Hamilton. Robin was very creative. She loved painting, crafting, and crocheting. Survivors include her son, Martin Blackburn of Radford; daughter, Brooke Blackburn of Blue Ridge; granddaughter, Kaylee Blackburn; brother, Johnny Tuck of Tenn.; sisters, Judy Lytton and Penny Sullivan, both of Christiansburg; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Morgan's Chapel UM Church, 6540 New River Road, Radford, Va. Memorial services will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the church. The Blackburn family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Blackburn, Robin Hamilton
