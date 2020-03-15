February 12, 1950 March 8, 2020 Steven Douglas Black has joined his parents, Marjorie and Murray Black, and his brother, Larry Black, in eternal life. He leaves behind his sister, Barbara; niece, Nicole; dog Simba, cousins and many beloved friends from the west to east coasts. Steve was born and raised in the San Francisco bay area. From there he served in the army and Viet Nam. He became an avid jeweler and master craftsman with expertise in watchmaking, diamonds and gold. He had a passion for many types of cars and was extremely active in his church. Services will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be available an hour prior at Parkway Wesleyan Church, 3645 Orange Ave., Roanoke, VA 24012. Military send off immediately following at Old Dominion Memorial Gardens, 7271 Cloverdale Rd., Roanoke. A reception will be held at the church.

