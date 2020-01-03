August 21, 1931 December 30, 2019 Alan Rolland Black Jr. of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born on August 21, 1931, in Fort Worth, Texas, the eldest child of the late Alan R. and Catharine Hutton Black. After graduating from Wichita Falls High School (Texas), Alan attended Texas A&M University, where in 1953 he attained a degree in electrical and mechanical engineering. He proudly served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Army following the Korean Conflict, earning the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal. After his service in the Army, he embarked on a long career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation, working at several locations before settling in Buffalo, N.Y. Alan retired with his family to Roanoke in 1987. A lifetime flying enthusiast, Alan even piloted his own plane in his younger years. In later life he enjoyed spending quality time with his grandsons and playing golf. Service to his family was of utmost importance to Alan. Alan is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Gertrud Maria Brummer Black; his daughter, Allegra Black and her husband, B. Webb King; two grandsons, Benjamin and Ethan King; a sister, Mary Schlagenhauf; a brother, William Black; and several cherished nieces, nephews and other extended family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with the Rev. Father Kevin Segerblom officiating. Interment in the Mausoleum of St. Andrew's Catholic Church with Military Honors will follow. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
Alan Rolland Black Jr.
