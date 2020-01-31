March 23, 1933 January 26, 2020 James "Tot" Black, 86, of Radford, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. James is survived by his son. Stanley B. Black (Dianne); grandchildren, Shelley B. Benton (Mark), Ayanna T. Black, Eric W. Black (Danae), and Angela M. Black; great grandchildren, Evan Dozier, Joshua Benton, Camryn Morris and Parker Benton, and a host of other relative and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Radford, 555 Rock Road W, Radford, VA 24141. The family will receive friends one hour and 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will be held at the SW Va. Veterans Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Black, James
