March 23, 1933 January 26, 2020 James "Tot" Black, 86, of Radford, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Radford, 555 Rock Road W, Radford, VA 24141. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11 a.m. before the service on Saturday. Interment will be in the SW VA Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
