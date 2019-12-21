December 18, 2019 Janice Marie Rhodenizer Bivens, 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Bivens was born on March 31, 1955, in Lexington, and was the daughter of the late Alfred C. Rhodenizer Sr. and Anna Potter Rhodenizer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carolyn Rhodenizer King. She is survived by her husband, Danny E. Bivens of Lexington; daughters, Sherry Lynn Cash (Dean) of Buena Vista, Melanie Entsminger Falls (Jason) and Amy Entsminger Woody (Tom), who are from Lexington, and Megan Danielle Bivens (Marty King) of Buchanan; son, Brian Jennings Entsminger (Amanda) of Rockbridge Baths; sister, Lori Rhodenizer Parrent (Jeff) of Brownsburg; brother, Alfred "Clinton" Rhodenizer II, of Lexington; two nieces; one nephew; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation at the funeral home and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University of Virginia Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center 1240 Lee Street Charlottesville, VA 22908 or Rockbridge Area Hospice 315 Myers Street Lexington, VA 24450. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
