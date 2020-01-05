January 1, 2020 Rodney "Hot Rod" Bittner, 102, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Care Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara T. Bittner. Rodney served in the Navy and was a Pearl Harbor survivor. He is survived by his daughters, Robbin Saunders and husband, Samuel, of Roanoke, Patricia McCormack of Florida, and Cindy MacKechnie and husband, Don, of Vermont. He had seven grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Bittner, Rodney
