BISHOP SR. Donald Richard July 14, 1932 October 29, 2019 Donald Richard Bishop Sr., 87, of Salem, Va., so loved by his family, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was born on Thursday, July 14, 1932, to the late Donald Painter Bishop and Margaret Blount Bishop. Don will always be remembered for his adventurous spirit, traveling and hunting throughout the United States. He was an avid outdoorsman, sportsman, and firearm enthusiast, as well as a lover of fine automobiles. Don was also an accomplished artist and photographer. Don was married to Darlene Hambrick Bishop for 68 years; she was his soulmate and the love of his life who also passed away this same year on April 4, 2019. Don is survived by three children, Stephanie Meador, Sharon Graves and husband, William, and Donald R. Bishop Jr. and wife, Sharon; grandchildren, Cody and Molly Meador, Emmett, Avery and Andrea Graves; brothers, Michael Bishop and wife, Joyce and Stephen; sister-in-law, Beverly Bishop; brother-in-law, Harry F. Hambrick, Jr. and wife, Cheryl; nieces and nephews, Stephen, Anthony, Eric, Michelle, David, Matthew, Scott and Katie. In keeping with Mr. Bishop's wishes, all services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in his honor to the National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Dr. Reston, Va., 20190. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com. Forever in our hearts, we will never forget your loving heart, kind nature, and generous soul.
