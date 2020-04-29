April 25, 2020 Joseph A. "Joe" Bishop, 80, of Troutville, Virginia, entered into Heaven on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He retired from General Electric after 32 years of service. Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Eva Bishop; and son, Joseph Archie Bishop II. He is survived by his wife, Rita M. Bishop; sons, Joseph Andrew Bishop and wife, Mandi, and Jason Miller Bishop and wife, Shannon; granddaughters, Katie Bishop and Jarrett Neese; and very special companion, Bella. Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with a Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 305 Mountain Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

