January 5, 2020 Agnes Imogene Bishop, 88, of Goodview, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Goodview Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. following the service. For more information, please visit www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.
Agnes Imogene Bishop
