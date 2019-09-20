BIRD Mary Ann Breedlove May 6, 1935 September 17, 2019 Mary Ann Breedlove Bird, 84, of Rocky Gap, Va., went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. Born May 6, 1935 in Russell County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Alden James and Lillian Sword Breedlove. Mary was a longtime member of the Rocky Gap United Methodist Church where she served in various positions including the church choir and on several committees. Mary, lovingly referred to as Granny by her family, was a wonderful cook. She loved her family, her community and her church. She always welcomed new pastors with open arms and a wonderful hot meal. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Mary had retired from Bland Sportswear and had also worked for Giles Manufacturing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Custis "Bill" Bird Sr.; son, William Custis "Billy" Bird Jr.; great-grandson, Asher Jameson Holliday; brothers, Bill, Harold and Kenneth Breedlove and sisters, Irene Stump and Ella Mae Fanning. Survivors include two daughters, Joan Leftwich (Jay) of Rocky Gap, Va. and Sheila Howdock (Andy) of Peterstown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Ryan Leftwich (Amy) of Princeton, W.Va., Kristen Holliday (Richie) of Lewisburg, W.Va., Melissa Adkins (Kevin) of Peterstown, W.Va., Jon David "George" Leftwich (Ashleigh Farmer) of Rocky Gap, Va.; great-grandchildren, James III and Alden Holliday, Jaycee, Brycen, Preston, Hunter and Savannah Adkins, Hadley and Ryan Jacob "Jake" Leftwich II; her beloved sister, Margaret French of Narrows, Va., special daughters, Sheila Keaton (Ricky) of Sophia, N.C., Julie Johnson (Dickie) of Bluefield, W.Va. and Carolyn Carver (Frankie) of Rocky Gap, Va., several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Rocky Gap United Methodist Church, 12508 North Scenic Highway, Rocky Gap, Va. 24366 with Pastor Andy Howdock and Pastor Rodney Lawson officiating. Burial will follow in the Clear Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service, Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy should be made to the Rocky Gap UMC Building Fund, PO Box 68, Rocky Gap, Va. 24366. Online guestbook can be signed at www.morganfh.net. Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, W.Va.

