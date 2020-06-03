BILYEU, Delford Doyle April 26, 1926 - May 27, 2020 Delford Doyle Bilyeu, 94, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a long and rewarding life. He was born in Tennessee on April 26, 1926 to William Huber and Cordia Bilyeu. At age 18, Doyle proudly served his country as a United States Marine in the Pacific during World War II. On June 14, 1947, he married Rosemary Asbury. They lived in Anderson, Indiana until moving to Roanoke in 1978. Doyle retired from Grumman Emergency Products as Vice President, Engineering in 1988, spending 41 years designing fire trucks used to protect communities around the world. Doyle and Rosemary were avid bird watchers and enjoyed traveling North America in their RV in pursuit of the next rare species. They also traveled internationally for both work and pleasure. He was a man of great faith and a dedicated member of Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church. While credited with many achievements over the course of his life, Doyle was most proud of his family and most satisfied to simply sit and read to his grandchildren. Doyle leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years, Rosemary; daughters, Susan (John) Crisler of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Carol (Clayton) Foxworthy of Plainfield, Indiana, and Lora (Dale) Wilkinson of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren, Anne Crisler (Mason) Cromer, Timothy Crisler, Matthew Foxworthy, Rachel Foxworthy (Jeremiah) Cox, Elizabeth Wilkinson (Tim) Henion, Emma Wilkinson (Brian Hourican), and Seth Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Olivia Foxworthy, Landon and Kellen Cox, Karina Gonzalez, Cayden and Antoinette Cromer, and Abel Henion; and sister, Joyce Ledbetter. He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers; and grandson, Andrew Wilkinson. Doyle was the anchor for his entire family. While quiet and soft spoken, his dedication to his family, friends, hard work and personal responsibility spoke volumes to all who witnessed. His family will miss his wise advice, his helping hands, his sense of humor and the simple and mindful way he lived and loved. The family is grateful to the medical professionals of Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, especially Dr. Justin Price and Melissa Jefferies, RN for their extraordinary compassion during a difficult time. A short service will be held at Thrasher Memorial United Methodist Church columbarium at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with a celebration of his life to occur at a later date. Donations may be made to Thrasher United Methodist Church Music Fund or to the Carilion Foundation in honor of Dr. Price and Melissa Jefferies, RN. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
