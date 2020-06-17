June 12, 2020 Michael Billingsley, 63, of Roanoke, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Serenity. Interment will be in Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

