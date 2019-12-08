BIERLY, Robert Drew July 5, 1948 - December 4, 2019 Robert Drew (Bob) Bierly of Roanoke, Va. died on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, after several years of slowly declining health. He was born on July 5, 1948 at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., to the late Lt. Col. Robert L. Bierly and Martha Ganoe Bierly. Bob is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connie Nunley Bierly; sister-in-law, Jackie Abshire; nephew, Bill Abshire and wife, Linda; great-nieces, Kate Abshire and husband, Nick DeSantis, and Kara Abshire and partner, Justin Cline; cousins, Gregory Dagenhart, Scott Williams and wife, Kathi, Ashley Hall, Jamie Grant, Stephanie Hoffman and Jessica Munson; and his beloved companion cat, Noah. Bob was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era having served a three-year tour with one year in the DMZ in Korea. He retired from the Veterans Administration Medical Center with 35 years of service. There will be a Memorial service with Military Honors by the U.S. Army at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Oak Grove Church of the Brethren. A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. For those who wish to honor Bob, please consider a donation in his memory to The Salvation Army, 724 Dale Avenue, SE, Roanoke, VA 24013 or to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, 1340 Baldwin Avenue, NE, Roanoke, VA 24012. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
