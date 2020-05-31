May 26, 2020 Mackenzie Renee Beyers, 18, of Troutville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Beyers. Kenzie enjoyed fishing, the outdoors, traveling and spending time with her many friends. Kenzie was a 2020 graduate of Lord Botetourt High School. Surviving are her father, Zach (Deana); aunt, Carrie Pinner (Joe); grandparents, Andy and Sandy Beyers; maternal grandmother, Vicki Parsons (Stacey); maternal grandpa, Bobby Spradlin (Sherry); aunt, Ashley Spradlin; step-grandparents, Anita and Dean Wray; and numerous other family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date at East Gate Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

