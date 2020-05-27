March 15, 1931 May 24, 2020 Richard "Dick" Engelhardt Bethune of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away on May 24, 2020, in Harrisonburg Va. Dick was born in Albuquerque, N.M. to Lauchlin and Mildred Bethune on March 15, 1931. He grew up in Albuquerque and Clinton, N.C. He married Virginia Redhead Bethune on May 3, 1958, in Greensboro, N.C. He attended NC State University where he played football and ran track and graduated with a Textiles degree. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Union Seminary in Richmond, Va. His Presbyterian pastorates were in Southside Virginia, Danville, Front Royal, and Pulaski. He also served as Parish Associate at Blacksburg United Methodist and Presbyterian Churches. He was a caring and faithful pastor and well loved by the churches that he served. During his life, he was active in several community and civic organizations, including Rotary International, Habitat for Humanity, and Northwestern Community Services Board. He attended Trinity Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg. After retiring, Dick nurtured his talents of pastel portraiture, harp building, singing, model airplane building, golfing and playing tennis. He also loved to surf fish when vacationing with his family at Topsail Beach, N.C. He was a loving, funny and supportive husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Dick was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lauchlin Bethune. Dick is survived by his wife, and light of his life, Virginia Bethune; children, Anna Collins (Mike) of Charlottesville, Va., Julie Boulais (Mike) of Winchester Va., and Mary Jordan of Capon Bridge, W.Va.; brother, Jim Bethune of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Liza Collins (Tim) and Logan Collins (Jess), all of Charlottesville, Va., Jack Hilton of Fairfax, Va., Jacqueline Boulais of Austin, Texas, Rachel Boulais of Bryan, Texas, and Clara Ludtke of Louisville, Ky.; great-grandchildren, Kaia Nelson and Jackson and Oliver Collins and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Center for Natural Capital -"Rural American Resilience" P.O. Box 901, Orange, VA 22960, www.naturalcapital.us. Arrangements will be postponed until gathering restrictions are eased and will be updated at www.kygers.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Southwest Roanoke dam said to be safe after 1:15 a.m. evacuations amid rising waters
-
Watch Now: Flooding forces evacuations, rescues as Roanoke River nears 16-foot level
-
Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Man challenges police actions that barred him and others from Valley View Walmart
-
Broughman III, Jerry Lee
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.