April 20, 2020 Melissa Michelle Berube, age 33, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest A. Berube; sister, Holly S. Berube; grandparents, Doris C. Berube and Vincent and Eva Lord; uncles, Rowland Lord and Al Salvas. She is survived by her mother, Avis Berube; daughter, Eva McKenzie Berube-Zenquis; sister, Keri Berube (Ryan Linthicum); uncle, Dennis and Dixie Berube; aunt, Sonjia Williams, one stepbrother; three stepsisters; special nephew, Aubrey Linthicum; one niece and numerous nephews and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park on Friday, April 24, 2020. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Melissa Berube as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.