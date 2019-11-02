BERRY JR. Eddie Thomas July 26, 1935 October 31, 2019 Eddie Thomas Berry, Jr., 84, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his residence. Born July 26, 1935, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of the late Eddie T. Berry Sr. and Roxie Humphries Berry. He was also preceded in death by a son, Billy Gibson and a daughter, Wanda Hartless; and brother, Glen Berry. Surviving are his wife, Mary Roberts Berry; children, Roxie Sorrells, Dawn Clark, Timmy Berry (Patty), Betty Latimer (Richard), Polly Clark (Donald), David Austin (Ellen), Jay Austin, Marie Austin, Mitzi Waters (Travis), Donna Austin, Jamie Austin (Chasity); 23 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren; siblings, Steve Berry, Reginald Berry, and Jane Camper. There will be no services per Eddie's request. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

